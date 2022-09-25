Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tropical Storm Ian to hit Cuba and become a hurricane

09/25/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tropical Storm Ian is seen near the coast of Cuba in this satellite image

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Ian was on Sunday barreling toward western Cuba, where it is expected to soak the Caribbean island with heavy rainfall and trigger storm surges as it turns into a hurricane on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecast to begin rapidly strengthening later Sunday, storm Ian was about 570 miles (917 km) southeast of the western tip of Cuba, with sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour), the NHC said.

The Cuban government has issued a hurricane warning for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

"Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of western Cuba beginning late Monday," the NHC said.

Storm Ian is also forecast to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain, especially over Jamaica and Cuba.

By mid-week the storm could cause flooding across the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula, NHC added.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic in Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pCRIMINAL REFERRALS IN JAN. 6 ATTACK PROBE WEIGHED : Rep. Schiff
RE
01:40pRUSSIA : annexed areas of Ukraine to get Moscow's 'full protection'
RE
01:29pProminent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out'
RE
01:12pTropical Storm Ian to hit Cuba and become a hurricane
RE
12:31pItalian newly weds start married life casting votes
RE
12:21pUkraine mocks Russia's partial mobilization on Twitter
RE
12:19pIn Moldova's capital, thousands call for government's resignation
RE
12:19pSuicide bombing in Somalia kills one soldier and injures six
RE
12:17pPolice clash with people opposed to mobilisation in Russia's Dagestan
RE
12:02pCubans head to polls to vote on govt-sponsored code to legalize gay marriage, adoption
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shelling hits southern Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalatio..
2Lavrov: 'Full protection' for any territory annexed by Russia
3Fed can avoid 'deep pain' in inflation fight, Bostic says
4Iran denounces U.S. support for 'rioters'
5British PM Truss: don't listen to Putin's sabre-rattling on Ukraine

HOT NEWS