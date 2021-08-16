Log in
Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Cayman

08/16/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Cayman
Published: August 16, 2021
By: Marsha Ebanks

The latest update from the National Weather Service (NWS) shows Tropical Depression (TD) Grace is forecasted to cross the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night.

TD Grace has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 15 mph. Based on the latest forecast track provided by the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to cross 15 miles northeast of the Sister Islands around 1 am Wednesday morning.

Grace is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm by tomorrow Tuesday afternoon.

As a result the Cayman Islands Government has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cayman Islands effective at 10am Monday, August 16, 2021.

Based on earlier forecast rainfall, up to six inches of rain is expected on the Sister Islands between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. During the same time Grand Cayman is forecasted to have two to four inches of rainfall. Note that these numbers are subject to change.

The shoreline, beaches and coastal areas will face wave action and boat owners should secure their vessels. Residents should also avoid swimming, surfing and activities by the shoreline.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands also offers some preparedness tips to members of the public. Residents should:

  • move any debris from their yards that can fly around and damage property.
  • fill clean water containers with drinking water.
  • be prepared for any loss of power.
Updated: August 16, 2021
Category: Agriculture, Environment & Natural Resources

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Government published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS