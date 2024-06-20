(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Alberto is moving inland over Mexico's coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday, with heavy rains and gusty winds subsiding for Texas but continuing in northeastern Mexico.

The coastal flooding threat remains for Texas, and tropical storm conditions are expected in the Mexican region, according to the NHC.

The center said that Alberto's rainfall will lessen in southern Texas but keep impacting Central America and northeastern Mexico, potentially causing flash and urban flooding, as well as new and renewed river flooding.

Earlier reports from Mexico's National Water Commission (Conagua) predicted Alberto's landfall on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz states. The storm has already caused significant rainfall in northeastern Mexico, leading to three fatalities.

As Alberto approaches, the Nuevo Leon state government had relocated 92 people to shelters and paused public activities due to the forecasted weather conditions.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)