(Reuters) - Tropical depression Two has strengthened into tropical storm Arlene in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The storm is located about 265 miles (425 km) west of Fort Myers, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).

