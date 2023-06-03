(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Arlene is forecast to weaken on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory late on Friday.

Arlene, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Saturday and dissipate by early Sunday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)