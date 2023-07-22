(Reuters) - Tropical storm Don became a hurricane on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Hurricane Don, which is moving in a northwest direction over the central Atlantic, is located about 775 kilometers (481.56 miles) south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Don is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Sunday night, NHC said, adding that steady weakening should begin Saturday night or early Sunday.

The hurricane is expected to turn northeastward later tonight or early Sunday, and a northeastward to east-northeastward motion should continue until the system dissipates Monday night or early Tuesday, the forecaster said.

The Miami-based forecaster did not provide any warnings or coastal watches for the hurricane.

