STORY: Heavy rainfall made life miserable for people at Colombia's colonial tourist hotspot of Cartagena.

Umberto Sabala, a local affected by the floods, told Reuters his house had been covered under water since dawn.

The storm is expected to make landfall in both the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday. Heavy rain has been forecast and authorities have warned of possible floods and mudslides.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic closed schools and government offices on Tuesday as Franklin headed for the island of Hispaniola, which it shares with Haiti.