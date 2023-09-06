Lee was located about 1,130 miles (1,815 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH (120 KM/H), the Miami-based forecaster said.
(Reuters) - The tropical storm Lee has strengthened into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
Lee was located about 1,130 miles (1,815 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH (120 KM/H), the Miami-based forecaster said.
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul)
