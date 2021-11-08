Troutman Pepper Advises Hull Street Energy on Acquisition of California Natural Gas-Fired Plant

BETHESDA, Md. - Troutman Pepper client Hull Street Energy, a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes, has agreed to acquire a 91.7% interest in Crockett Cogeneration from BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund I. Read a company press release about the deal.

The Crockett, California facility provides 240 megawatts of critical generation and reliability services to the Bay Area. Through this acquisition, Hull Street Energy will continue its mission to support regional reliability standards, allowing for the integration of new variable renewable energy resources as California works to achieve its climate goals.

A multi-disciplinary team of Troutman Pepper attorneys, including Andrew Schifrin, Steven Khadavi, Stuart Caplan, Mark Goldsmith, Wallace Bao , Nickolas Guttman, Russell Kooistra, Shawn O'Brien, and Austin Manna, served as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.

