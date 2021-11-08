Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Troutman Pepper Advises Hull Street Energy on Acquisition of California Natural Gas-Fired Plant

11/08/2021 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BETHESDA, Md. - Troutman Pepper client Hull Street Energy, a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes, has agreed to acquire a 91.7% interest in Crockett Cogeneration from BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund I. Read a company press release about the deal.

The Crockett, California facility provides 240 megawatts of critical generation and reliability services to the Bay Area. Through this acquisition, Hull Street Energy will continue its mission to support regional reliability standards, allowing for the integration of new variable renewable energy resources as California works to achieve its climate goals.

A multi-disciplinary team of Troutman Pepper attorneys, including Andrew Schifrin, Steven Khadavi, Stuart Caplan, Mark Goldsmith, Wallace Bao,Nickolas Guttman, Russell Kooistra, Shawn O'Brien, and Austin Manna, served as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Capital Projects and Infrastructure Practice Group facilitates projects for investors, utilities, sponsors, private investment funds, lenders, developers, and other stakeholders. The firm's corporate attorneys regularly handle multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance.

The firm is known nationally for its work in the energy and renewable energy industries. In 2020, Troutman Pepper was named "Law Firm of the Year" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" for its work in energy law. The firm also has secured top rankings with Chambers USA and Legal 500, among other industry authorities.

About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including construction, energy, finance, health sciences, insurance, private equity, real estate, and technology, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Disclaimer

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:43pENTERPRISE BANCORP INC /MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:43pClean tech making carbon an economic and environmental asset
GL
03:43pClean tech making carbon an economic and environmental asset
GL
03:42pOrcel defends role in MPS's Antonveneta deal
RE
03:41pSoybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report
RE
03:40pARCIMOTO INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCONSUMER ADVOCATES : New facts demand fresh FirstEnergy audit
AQ
03:40pLBank Exchange Will List Mononoke-Inu on November 8, 2021
NE
03:39pICE REVIEW : Canola Recovers to End Higher
DJ
03:38p2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index July – August Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Something in the air:Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
3Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, GitLab, International Consolidated Air..
4Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
5Tesla shares ease after Twitter users vote for Musk to sell stock

HOT NEWS