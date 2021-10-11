Troutman Pepper Advises Hull Street Energy on Acquisition of Natural Gas-Fired Plant in Connecticut

New York - Troutman Pepper client Hull Street Energy, a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes, has agreed to acquire the AL Pierce Generation facility from the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. Read a company press release about the deal.

Located in Wallingford, Connecticut, the AL Pierce facility provides 84 megawatts of flexible, fast start dual-fueled power generation to the New England region. Through this acquisition, Hull Street Energy will be able to continue supporting regional reliability standards, allowing for the integration of new variable renewable energy resources as New England states work to achieve their climate goals.

A multi-disciplinary team of Troutman Pepper attorneys, including partners Andrew D. Schifrin, Steven Khadavi, Mark A. Goldsmith, Byron Kirkpatrick, Stuart A. Caplan, and associates, Wallace Bao, Russell Kooistra, Adrienne Thompson, Nickolas Guttman, and Shawn O'Brien, served as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy during the process.

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Capital Projects and Infrastructure Practice Group facilitates projects for investors, utilities, sponsors, private investment funds, lenders, developers, and other stakeholders. The firm's corporate attorneys regularly handle multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance.

