Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP : Counsels Ensysce Biosciences in Merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp.

PITTSBURGH -Troutman Pepper client Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has merged with Leisure Acquisition Corp. On July 2, 2021, the combined company, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., commenced trading its common stock and warrants under the ticker symbols 'ENSC' and 'ENSCW,' respectively, on The Nasdaq Capital Market and OTC Market. Read a company press release about the merger.

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost.

The Troutman Pepper team advising Ensysce Biosciences includes Eric Kline, Ray Miller, Nicole Stakleff, Dave Meyers, Brenna Sheffield, Cagatay Ty Akkoyun and Greg Rubis.

Troutman Pepper regularly counsels pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and other life sciences clients on all types of corporate matters, including in major mergers and acquisitions. The multidisciplinary team applies deep industry know-how and market insight to provide holistic guidance throughout clients' business cycles.

