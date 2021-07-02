Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP : Counsels Ensysce Biosciences in Merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp.

07/02/2021 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH -Troutman Pepper client Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has merged with Leisure Acquisition Corp. On July 2, 2021, the combined company, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., commenced trading its common stock and warrants under the ticker symbols 'ENSC' and 'ENSCW,' respectively, on The Nasdaq Capital Market and OTC Market. Read a company press release about the merger.

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost.

The Troutman Pepper team advising Ensysce Biosciences includes Eric Kline, Ray Miller, Nicole Stakleff, Dave Meyers, Brenna Sheffield, Cagatay Ty Akkoyun and Greg Rubis.

Troutman Pepper regularly counsels pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and other life sciences clients on all types of corporate matters, including in major mergers and acquisitions. The multidisciplinary team applies deep industry know-how and market insight to provide holistic guidance throughout clients' business cycles.

About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including construction, energy, finance, health sciences, insurance, private equity, real estate, and technology, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Disclaimer

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pGUALA CLOSURES S P A  : No opening of the thirty-fourth warrant s exercise period
PU
12:06pTDG GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - TDG
AQ
12:06pAM BEST  : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status
BU
12:05pELON MUSK : Tesla Q2 deliveries meet analysts' estimates as chip shortage weighs
RE
12:05pROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Announces the First Platinum Partner to its OEM Partner Program, BID Group
PU
12:05pMEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES  : Segregates Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries by Functions
PU
12:05pSEB S A  : Availability of the preparatory documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of August 6, 2021| Press release
PU
12:05pPlatinum Equity to Sell Multi-Color Corporation to CD&R
PU
12:05pRYANAIR  : sees 'huge uptick' in European air travel
RE
12:05pSLM  : invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
3U.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global

HOT NEWS