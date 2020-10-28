Trovata : Adds Marketing Executive to Drive Expansion

Trovata, a leader in automating cash reporting and forecasting through wholesale, multi-bank API data aggregation, announced today it has added a marketing executive to its senior leadership team.

Amanda Thomas, VP of Marketing, joins Trovata with a decade of experience leading hypergrowth marketing efforts at disruptive technology startups, including Virsto (acquired by VMware), Metanautix (acquired by Microsoft), and Liaison Technologies (acquired by OpenText). Leveraging her track record, Amanda will support the company’s aggressive expansion into new markets with new and existing banking partners and new products.

“I am excited to execute on Trovata’s vision of democratizing bank data to automate cash management for the broader market globally. Clearly, there is a tremendous untapped market opportunity. The company has now developed product-market fit and client demand, both directly and through our banking partners, which tells us we’re nearing a major tipping point. It’s a perfect time to amplify Trovata’s message and expand and optimize our inbound playbook,” said Amanda Thomas, VP of Marketing of Trovata.

Like its roster of mid-market and enterprise clients, the company’s team has grown rapidly and now is at 33 full-time employees with a majority based at its HQ in San Diego, CA. Headcount growth is projected to double by the end of 2021.

“I’m thrilled to have Amanda onboard to help drive our next wave of growth. Since launching the platform in Q2 2019, response from our customers and banking partners has exceeded our plans. We’ve built the first modern end-to-end solution for automating cash reporting, analysis, and forecasting. It’s fast to connect, easy to set up, and affordable for the broader market. Having Amanda lead our marketing efforts will allow us to hit the accelerator button as we’re beginning to scale the business in a material way,” said Brett Turner, Founder and CEO of Trovata.

About Trovata

Trovata makes it easy for businesses to automate cash workflows -- reporting, analysis, and forecast. By bridging the gap between banks and accounting systems, Trovata is helping companies gain powerful insights into their cash flows that drive better and quicker business decisions. Today, Trovata is helping companies transform finance and treasury operations using open banking and machine learning. With direct APIs with most major banks, new clients can get set up in just a few hours. Trovata is based in San Diego, CA. To learn more visit www.trovata.io.

