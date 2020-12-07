Troy & Banks Opens New Florida Office to Save Businesses/Governments from Vendor Overbilling

BUFFALO, NY , Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premiere forensic utility and telecom auditing firm, Troy & Banks, Inc. announced today the opening of a new office in Davie, FL. offering complimentary forensic audits of vendor charges to help Florida businesses recoup millions of dollars of overcharge refunds and cost reductions. The new office totals the company’s footprint to 12 locations across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to expand our offering and services even deeper into Florida,” said Thomas T. Ranallo, President of Troy & Banks. “As a result of the increase in overcharges we’re seeing in Florida, we vow to support all municipalities, schools and government agencies by auditing their utility and telecom purchases to identify and recoup overcharges.”

The complimentary audits will recover overcharge claims that date as far back as the regulators will allow. Having successfully audited client accounts for the past 30 years, Troy & Banks has recouped over $350MM in overcharge refunds and cost reductions and is on track to hit $750MM.

“The negative economic and financial impacts of COVID-19 have caused an immense amount of pain and panic for businesses and governmental entities,” noted Ranallo. “Every penny matters and the overcharges that we are able to identify amount to significant savings and returns.”

Florida entities like the City of Fort Lauderdale, Memorial Health, St. Lucie County, Orange County Public Schools have recently retained Troy & Banks auditing services to leverage savings. Apart from Florida, entities like the NYSE, the United States Postal Service, Amtrak, the State of New York, JPMorgan &Chase Co., and many more are seeing savings as well.



About Troy & Banks, Inc.: Troy & Banks, Inc., is a premiere utility and telecom consulting firm with thousands of high-profile clients across the nation including the following in Florida: Cities of Fort Lauderdale, Port Orange, and Lauderdale Lakes; Counties of St. Lucie and Lee; Hillsborough and Sarasota County Schools; and Ultimate Software. Troy & Banks specializes in forensic audits identifying overcharges and slashing bottom line costs. Please call directly for more information.





Media Contact:

Thomas Ranallo, President

Troy & Banks, Inc.

https://www.troybanks.com

1-800-499-8599

tranallo@troybanks.com