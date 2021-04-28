Log in
Troy Jenkins Announced as New Board of Trustees Member At Orthopaedic Institute for Children

04/28/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
Troy Jenkins, principal real estate and investment manager at Avison Young, has been appointed to Orthopaedic Institute for Children’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Jenkins brings to his position more than 30 years of real estate and investment expertise, with strong emphasis in capital raising, acquisitions, investment banking and commercial real estate brokerage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005923/en/

Troy Jenkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Troy Jenkins (Photo: Business Wire)

Jenkins’s experience also includes guest lecturing at University of Southern California, as well as serving on many boards. He currently serves on the Governing Board of the Robert Toigo Foundation, is Chairman Emeritus of the City Club Los Angeles, and is the treasurer of the Grace United Methodist Church in Los Angeles.

Jenkins holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School of Business at UCLA.

“Troy’s experience in real estate and investing is exactly what OIC needs as we continue to optimize our investments and look to lease spaces on our new redesigned downtown Los Angeles campus,” said OIC CEO Anthony Scaduto, M.D. “His counsel regarding our investment portfolio and leasing contracts will be so important as OIC continues to grow to meet the needs of the community and children we serve.”

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the west coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.


© Business Wire 2021
