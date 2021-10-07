Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TruAge Adds Altria Group Distribution Company as a Sponsor

10/07/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altria joins the two largest U.S. beer companies in support of TruAge.

TruAgeTM, the new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy, has added Altria Group Distribution Company (AGDC) as a sponsor. AGDC provides sales and distribution services for Altria Group’s tobacco operating companies, including Philip Morris USA, US Smokeless Tobacco Company, John Middleton and Helix Innovations.

AGDC joins the two largest U.S. beer companies—Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors Beverage Company—in support of TruAge.

The announcement was made during the NACS Show, which is taking place October 5-8 in Chicago. The NACS Show is the most comprehensive event for the convenience and fuels retailing industry and one of the top 40 annual trade shows in the United States.

“It is clear that these companies share our vision of developing a future-proof solution to keep age-restricted products out of the hands of minors. We welcome others to join us and these brands in this national effort,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. “The convenience retailing industry is all in on ensuring that every sale is a responsible sale and having AGDC, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors supporting TruAge sends an important message that leading U.S. brands are equally committed.”

TruAge’s sponsors represent some of the world’s most recognized brands. Altria’s tobacco operating companies offer a leading portfolio of tobacco products for adult tobacco consumers 21+ including Marlboro, Copenhagen, Skoal, Black & Mild & on!. Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors Beverage Company combined represent 18 of the 25 top-selling beers in the U.S.

TruAge also is supported by more than 130 retail companies that represent 22,000-plus convenience store locations in the United States, plus four industry point-of-sale (POS) providers.

“We are excited to join this important initiative because TruAge deepens our trade partners’ support of underage prevention and helps establish retail as the most trusted place to responsibly sell tobacco products,” said Scott Myers, president and chief executive officer, AGDC.

TruAge, developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, makes the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate.

TruAge is free to retailers, consumers and POS providers, and its relevant intellectual property will be placed in the public domain—removing significant barriers to adoption. Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

-###-

NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted advisor to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 150,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily and had sales of $548 billion in 2020. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pSALESFORCE COM : 4 Ways Retailers Can Measure Holiday Ecommerce Success
PU
12:47pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Benoeming van Bernard Delpit tot Deputy CEO
PU
12:47pSALESFORCE COM : 6 Ways the Latest Marketing Cloud Release Can Boost Your Campaign Effectiveness
PU
12:47pGVS S P A : Launches Treasury Share Buyback Programme
PU
12:47pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps appoints Dave German VP and GM of KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska
PU
12:47pMICROSOFT : Collaboration on unique resin spurs creation of the Ocean Plastic Mouse
PU
12:47pCISCO : Strategize Wi-Fi 6 upgrade with Cisco DNA Center
PU
12:47pX TERRA RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation October 2021
PU
12:47pWIIT S P A : Issue of the bonds and start of trading
PU
12:47pDIVERSEY : We Are Dairy Featured Entry - Alma Bank Farm
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
4'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..
5Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

HOT NEWS