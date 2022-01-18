Log in
TruBiotics® Introduces New Naturally Sugar-Free Probiotic Gummy Supplements

01/18/2022 | 08:34am EST
New Probiotic Gummies Now Available for Kids and Adults

PanTheryx, an integrative digestive and immune health company, today introduced an extension to its TruBiotics® probiotic line – new sugar-free probiotic gummy supplements for kids and adults. TruBiotics is one of the most recognized daily probiotic brands available in the U.S., and it now enters the gummy supplement market with its TruBiotics Kids and Adult Probiotic Gummies. The new probiotics feature the most clinically researched Bacillus probiotic strain – B subtilis DE111® – with research showing it supports a healthy digestive system by multiplying good bacteria, supporting normal gut barrier function and aiding digestion through enzyme production. The supplements are naturally sweetened with fructooligosaccharides (FOS), a prebiotic fiber, and the Kids Probiotic Gummies include vitamin C while the Adults Probiotic Gummies include vitamin D for proven immune support. Both gummies are vegan, gelatin-free, sugar-free and are now available for purchase on Amazon and will roll out at retail later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005457/en/

TruBiotics Adults Probiotic Gummies are vegan, gelatin-free, sugar-free, and include vitamin D for proven immune support. (Photo: Business Wire)

TruBiotics Adults Probiotic Gummies are vegan, gelatin-free, sugar-free, and include vitamin D for proven immune support. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We created our new probiotic gummy supplements to fill an unmet need in the probiotics supplement aisle with a naturally sugar-free alternative to the many sugar-based and artificially-sweetened gummies currently on the market,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO, PanTheryx, distributor of TruBiotics. “Probiotic gummies are a rapidly growing market segment and TruBiotics is already a trusted supplement in the probiotic category, so we wanted to give consumers more options to support their digestive and immune health without adding more sugar to their diet. We will continue to innovate new products under the TruBiotics brand in the year to come, giving families a high-quality probiotic supplement for every member of their family.”

TruBiotics Probiotic Gummies deliver 1.5 billion colony forming units (CFUs) in a great-tasting fruit-flavored gummy without added sugar or artificial sweeteners. The new probiotic gummies feature FOS prebiotic fiber for digestive support, which helps to feed probiotics and other good intestinal bacteria to support efficacy. The probiotic strain – B subtilis DE111® – has been studied for its ability to promote normal regularity and improve gut microbiome composition in adults and children, and its ability to support immune function in children.

“There are many stressors that can impact natural microbiome balance, including stress itself, diet choices, antibiotic use, weight and the aging process itself. Your microbiome effects your overall health and wellbeing, including digestive, brain, and immune health,” commented Michael Roizen, M.D., chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and scientific advisor for PanTheryx. “Many gummy supplements contain sugar or other artificial sweeteners, which can cause inflammation promoting changes in your microbiome. I’m pleased to see a choice that offers naturally sugar-free options for both kids and adults, along with featuring a well-researched Bacillus probiotic strain – B subtilis DE111, and a prebiotic.”

TruBiotics Kids and Adults Probiotic gummy supplements are available on www.amazon.com.

To learn more about TruBiotics, please visit www.trubiotics.com.

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx™ is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the global commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the human and animal health markets. From leading cutting-edge research, to supplying best-in-class ingredients, to commercializing category-leading consumer brands, PanTheryx is dedicated to delivering revolutionary approaches for digestive, immune, and microbiome health. As the world’s largest producer of colostrum, PanTheryx provides its proprietary ColostrumOne™ and La Belle® Colostrum ingredients to its partners serving the global human and animal health markets. In addition to the products it develops with its partners, the PanTheryx portfolio of consumer brands include TruBiotics®, Goodgut®, Life’s First Naturals™ and DiaResQ®. For more information, please visit www.pantheryx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
