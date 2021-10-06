Log in
TruEra launches free AI Quality course for Data Scientists, led by Professor at Carnegie Mellon University

10/06/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Course covers topics relevant to model explainability, accuracy, and fairness; is relevant to EU AI law and other industry guidelines

READING, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruEra, a global provider of AI Quality solutions, has today announced the launch of its first free course for data science practitioners. The live, online course ‘AI Quality: Driving ML Performance and Trustworthiness,’ will run over four consecutive weeks from October 27 to November 17, 2021. It will be led by esteemed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) academic Anupam Datta, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and (by courtesy) Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University. Datta is also Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientist at TruEra, and will be supported on the course by AI experts and practitioners on his research team who hold degrees from Carnegie Mellon University, Georgia Institute of Technology, MIT and the University of Maryland. In their current roles at TruEra, this team works with major enterprises and data science teams around the world to improve their success with AI and ML.

During the course, data scientist practitioners from corporate or government settings will learn how to analyze and improve the performance and trustworthiness of their machine learning models. The course covers critical, timely topics such as AI explainability, model accuracy, drift and stability, and fairness/model bias.

“Around the world, there is a growing regulatory focus and consensus regarding the need for transparent, understandable, and well-performing AI. AI Quality is essential for firms to make the most of machine learning, achieving operational goals while building trust with customers and external stakeholders,” said Datta. “We are excited to share our expertise with data science practitioners from business, government, and nonprofit institutions, with a view to helping them analyse and improve the performance and trustworthiness of their machine learning models.”

A certificate will be issued upon completion to prove participation in the course and proficiency in the understanding of AI Quality.

Course Instructors are:
Anupam Datta, Professor, Carnegie Mellon University
Arridhana Ciptadi, PhD, Georgia Institute of Technology
Divya Gopinath, BS, MS, MIT
Piotr Mardziel, PhD, University of Maryland
Shayak Sen, PhD, Carnegie Mellon University

Applications are now open: register here for the AI Quality Workshop.

About TruEra
TruEra is the first company to provide purpose-built AI Quality solutions that address AI explainability and model quality, enabling businesses to demystify and improve AI and Machine Learning models.  This unique technology not only empowers businesses to better understand their AI models, but also to refine them, monitor for emerging issues, and amend at the point of origin if required. This visibility helps deliver measurable business results, address unfair bias and ensure governance and compliance. The company has a deeply experienced leadership team from the technology industry (Google), financial services (Standard Chartered) and academia (Carnegie Mellon and Stanford Universities) and counts blue chip banks among its first clients. To learn more about TruEra, visit https://truera.com/

Media contacts:
United States
Michelle Faulkner
+1 -617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

EMEA:
Martina Doherty
+44 -203 – 3930858
martina@mdconsulting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05a88652-f8ab-4279-b067-9fa8a3bd0783


