TruStone Financial Donates Nearly 1,800 Toys and $3,000 to Toys for Tots

12/31/2021 | 11:32am EST
PLYMOUTH, Minn., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Credit Union, the TruStone Financial Foundation and TruStone Home Mortgage (a division of TruStone Financial) recently donated nearly 1,800 toys and $3,000 to Toys for Tots. Donations of new, unwrapped toys as well as cash were gathered at the credit union’s 23 branches, administrative center and corporate center.

To deepen the drive’s impact, TruStone Financial and TruStone Home Mortgage employees were encouraged to donate toys or money to Toys for Tots through their December Casual for a Cause day, a program where employees have the opportunity to wear jeans in exchange for a donation to a designated charity. Monetary donations were matched by the TruStone Financial Foundation, so the credit union was able to donate a total of $3,000 to Toys for Tots.

Justin Hebner, a United States Marine Corps veteran and Mortgage Closing Specialist at TruStone Home Mortgage, has led the Toys for Tots drive at TruStone for the past seven years. “Every year, we are excited to surpass the toy and cash donations from the previous year to benefit kids in need,” he says. “We are amazed to see the overwhelming support come in from our community, members, employees and the TruStone Foundation.”

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots is a program begun by the U.S. Marine Corps and now run by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The purpose of Toys for Tots is to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children during the holidays. This assistance includes supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program by raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots campaigns. To learn more, visit ToysforTots.org.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of November 30, 2021 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at TruStone.org/Foundation.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Channel Marketing
Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/242345f8-9d23-4ab3-be03-a329078d3235

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9642012a-863b-412f-b30b-e61cffe9cb1c


