TruStone Home Mortgage Consultants recognized as Minnesota Housing Top Producers for 2020

06/10/2021 | 09:03am EDT
PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Home Mortgage consultants Wendy Nelson and JoLee McDevitt were recognized as Minnesota Housing Top Producers for 2020, for their Single Family homeownership program loan production. This designation recognizes each loan officer’s first mortgage production through Minnesota Housing, a state agency that works with lenders to provide affordable home-buying solutions.

TruStone Home Mortgage consultants who received the Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Awards were as follows:

  • Platinum level -- Area Sales Manager Wendy Nelson
  • Gold level -- Mortgage Consultant JoLee McDevitt

“I applaud Wendy and JoLee’s accomplishments of being honored by Minnesota Housing and obtaining their Platinum and Gold level status,” says Frank Planton, Vice President and Mortgage Sales Manager at TruStone Home Mortgage. “Being a TruStone member myself, I value their commitment of helping our members make a house their home.”

The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has been recognizing individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. Loan officers from the participating lender network who meet regional production volume thresholds are recognized at one of three levels: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

About TruStone Home Mortgage

TruStone Home Mortgage is a division of TruStone Financial Credit Union that provides mortgage financing throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. To learn more about the mortgage products and services offered, visit TruStoneHomeMortgage.com.

About Trustone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors for more than 80 years. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, one of TruStone’s core values is education. It strives to teach its members healthy financial habits, and its mission is to offer simple, convenient tools and great rates to help them reach their goals. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $3.8 billion as of April 30, 2021. TruStone was named one of the 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and a Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2020. To learn more, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Director of Channel Marketing
Phone: 763-572-2004 Karen.Greisinger @TruStone.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/112c2053-c8ad-47a0-8597-1dd69800bc1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ce4490a-c36b-4e30-8599-d91bcdccfb4d

 


Primary Logo

Wendy Nelson, Area Sales Manager at TruStone Home Mortgage

Wendy Nelson, Area Sales Manager at TruStone Home Mortgage
JoLee McDevitt, Mortgage Consultant at TruStone Home Mortgage

JoLee McDevitt, Mortgage Consultant at TruStone Home Mortgage

