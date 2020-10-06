Log in
TruU : Validated as Citrix Ready

10/06/2020

Company’s Identity Platform trusted to provide frictionless access to Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktops™

Workforce next generation identity provider TruU today announced that its enterprise solution is now CitrixReady™ certified and listed in Citrix Ready Marketplace. TruU is the first passwordless authentication vendor to combine proximity detection and signaling, with behavioral identity and biometrics into one adaptive risk engine that lowers security risk from identity-related threats. When used in combination with Citrix and an existing identity provider (IdP), end users can experience frictionless access to Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, in a more secure manner without the use of passwords.

TruU is pioneering enterprise grade passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA), a dramatic improvement in how enterprises enable employees, partners and contractors to experience their workplace safely and securely in the post-COVID world. The company’s identity management solution takes the security risk away from end users needing to remember complex passwords and replaces it with a smartphone-based identity model that works for accessing digital and physical resources.

The TruU Identity Platform has also been validated with Citrix Gateway to provide passwordless access to Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops for remote users, in addition to supporting direct on-premises access.

“We’re excited to be securing and providing next-level frictionless access to Citrix digital workspace solutions, which are vitally important in this new era of remote work we have entered,” said Lucas Budman, CEO of TruU. “Our patent-pending proximity detection and sensing capabilities take user experience to a new level with Citrix, enabling true frictionless authenticated access and a superior user experience.”

The TruU Identity Platform is generally available today and works across Mac, Windows and Linux endpoints for both standard and privileged users. TruU and Citrix will be discussing the integration between their respective platforms on a webinar scheduled for October 13, 2020 at 9am PDT. Registration is available here: https://www.citrix.com/products/citrix-gateway/form/citrix-truu-identity-platform-webinar/. For additional information related to TruU, please contact info@truu.ai.

About TruU

TruU is pioneering enterprise-grade passwordless MFA for enterprises, enabling employees, partners, contractors and guests to securely and seamlessly access enterprise resources across physical and logical domains. without the need for traditionally unsecure and tedious mechanisms, such as passwords, tokens, or second factor technology. Using a user’s smartphone and patent-pending ProximityLink, AI-powered behavioral risk engine and biometrics, TruU can eliminate or minimize unsecure and tedious authentication methods such as passwords and badges to deliver the most seamless and transparent end user access experience available. www.truu.ai.


© Business Wire 2020
