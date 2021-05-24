Truck-Lite Moving to Penn State Behrend's Knowledge Park

New headquarters anticipates new capabilities required for electric vehicles, establishes stronger talent pipeline to support future customers

Truck-Lite Co., LLC, a worldwide leader in LED lighting systems for commercial vehicles, is relocating its headquarters to Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pennsylvania, improving future access to engineering and technology talent as the company prepares for the transportation industry’s shift to electric vehicles in the years to come.

“As the transportation industry shifts toward electric vehicles, developing new innovations for customers relies on our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified talent,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies, parent company of Truck-Lite. “Relocating our headquarters to Knowledge Park and expanding our association with Penn State Behrend—a major college of one of the country’s top universities and a long-standing Truck-Lite partner—creates a strong pipeline of future electrical engineers, data scientists and business leaders in the years to come.”

Truck-Lite will lease nearly 30,000 square feet from Penn State Behrend, a long-time partner, for its back-office operations. Meanwhile, Penn State Behrend will invest in enhancements to its Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Center (AMIC) which will contain Truck-Lite’s laboratory and test space.

“Truck-Lite is a manufacturer renowned for innovation in its field with an established Pennsylvania footprint, and with its new proximity to and support from the talent pool at Penn State Behrend, the possibilities for continued growth and product development are endless,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “My administration is pleased to welcome another Truck-Lite site to the commonwealth and eager to witness the collaborative work that will result from its longtime partnership with one of the state’s top higher education facilities.”

Approximately 90 Truck-Lite employees, including engineering, planning, product testing, finance, marketing and customer service, will work at the new location, which is targeted to open late 2021.

New Skillsets Required for Electric Future

With truck manufacturers shifting significant resources toward development of electric powertrains and with full-scale production of electric vehicles on the near horizon, Truck-Lite is working to align its research and development capabilities with the evolving technology requirements being set by vehicle manufacturers.

“Future electric vehicle technology is fundamentally different than what’s offered in vehicles built today,” said Shane Brown, general manager of Truck-Lite. “Future solutions need to do more than lead the way in lighting technology; they need to seamlessly integrate into electric vehicle hardware and software platforms.”

Truck-Lite believes the future research and development capabilities needed to design components in next-generation electric vehicles will require its workforce to have deeper electrical engineering, software programming and advanced analytics expertise. By locating its new headquarters at Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend, the company seeks to elevate its viability with future job seekers to unlock access to a larger talent pool. Existing employees will also benefit from this move, as the proximity of subject matter experts at Penn State Behrend means future technology advancements will stay within close reach.

An Expanded Collaboration with Penn State Behrend

The move to Knowledge Park will increase opportunities for Truck-Lite to engage in Penn State Behrend’s Open Lab environment, which provides access to student and new graduate talent, faculty expertise and facilities. Truck-Lite will also build two research labs in the college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Center, a 1,745-square-foot product-modeling lab and a 4,075-square-foot photometric testing facility, which will be used to study the light emitted by LEDs, lamps and other devices.

Truck-Lite and Penn State Behrend have a long history of collaboration, sponsoring student research projects in the School of Engineering since 2006 and later opening its innovation center at Knowledge Park. Last March, Truck-Lite parent company Clarience Technologies announced an Early Career Professorship program at Behrend. The company will work with a faculty member to guide four senior design projects in the field of data analytics.

“We look forward to this new phase in our longstanding partnership with Truck-Lite and Clarience Technologies,” said Ralph Ford, Chancellor of Penn State Behrend. “The most valuable resource for any company is its people. By moving to Knowledge Park, Truck-Lite is investing in Erie as both a source of talented employees and a place where the Truck-Lite team can grow and thrive.”

Longstanding Commitment to the Region

With today’s announcement, Truck-Lite reaffirms its commitment to the Erie/Jamestown region. Truck-Lite was established in Jamestown, NY, in 1955 and is currently based in Falconer, NY, where it has been located since 1966. The current Falconer headquarters and the new Erie headquarters are separated by only 45 miles.

The Knowledge Park headquarters will be Truck-Lite’s fourth location in Pennsylvania. Truck-Lite has more than 800 employees in manufacturing and distribution hubs in Coudersport, McElhattan and Wellsboro, as well as six additional sites in North America and Europe.

“Truck-Lite headquarters has been in this region for over 65 years,” Brown said. “Today we can officially say we will be here for many more.”

About Truck-Lite Co., LLC

Truck-Lite Co., LLC, a division of Clarience Technologies, is headquartered in Falconer, NY, with additional US facilities in Coudersport, McElhattan and Wellsboro, PA and international facilities in Harlow, England and Puebla, Mexico. Truck-Lite is a leading producer of forward and safety lighting, wiring harnesses, turn signals and safety accessories for the medium- and heavy-duty truck, trailer, off-road and commercial vehicle industries.

About Clarience Technologies, LLC

Clarience Technologies focuses on bringing total visibility to commercial and recreational transportation. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chains and enhance safety on and off the road. And for decades, our collaborative, transparent approach has been turning customers into long-term partners. Since our flagship brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovation ever since. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to a simple principle: in transportation, the more you can see and be seen, the better.

About Penn State University Erie, at Behrend College

Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, is a four-year and graduate college offering the resources and opportunities of a major research university in a welcoming, student-centered environment. With 5,050 undergraduate and graduate students, more than 45 academic programs and an 854-acre campus, the college offers an academically rigorous, globally respected Penn State education in a setting where students can have close interaction with faculty and meaningful out-of-classroom experiences. Penn State Behrend’s Open Lab environment of learning and discovery advances the student educational experience, furthers the initiatives of business and organizational partners, and drives economic and community development.

