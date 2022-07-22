Truck blockade of major California seaport stretches into day three

July 22 (Reuters) - Independent truckers protesting
California's new "gig worker" law blockaded California's
third-busiest seaport for the third straight day on Friday,
delaying shipments at the state's top agricultural export hub
and adding to U.S. supply chain headaches.
Truck gates at all four Port of Oakland marine terminals
remain closed to truck traffic on Friday. Oakland International
Container Terminal (OICT), which handles about 70% of port
cargo, restarted some work on ships, a port spokesperson said.
Oakland port truckers began actions against the law formally
known as AB5 on Monday. They picketed and parked
tractor-trailers to choke terminal gate access, grinding trade
through the eighth-busiest U.S. container seaport to a virtual
halt.
Idling the 2,100 trucks that haul cargo to and from the
Northern California seaport each day is hindering exports of
fresh beef and pork, dairy products and nuts as well as imports
like electronics and construction supplies.
Import container dwell time, one measure of port efficiency,
has climbed to 17.5 days, up 41% from July 11, according to
supply chain data provider Project44.
Trucking industry legal challenges previously pushed back
enactment of the law, putting it on hold for more than two
years. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a lawsuit from
California Trucking Association on June 30, clearing the way for
AB5 to go forward.
The law, which aims to clamp down on labor abuses, sets
tougher standards for classifying workers as independent
contractors.
Backers say it will stop companies from using those workers
to avoid paying minimum wage, workers' compensation and other
employee-related expenses. The independent drivers that AB5 aims
to protect say the law would bury them with expenses like rental
equipment and insurance that were formerly borne by the trucking
companies that contract them for jobs.
Supporters of the law, including the Teamsters and the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), say AB5
would push companies to hire drivers as employees. Those company
drivers could then join unions and collectively bargain for
better pay and working conditions.
Trucking organizations including the Harbor Trucking
Association and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers
Association (OOIDA) have called on Governor Gavin Newsom to
delay enforcement of the law. Newsom's office has twice rebuffed
those appeals.
Meanwhile, drivers like Carlos Flores say they will continue
protesting until Newsom exempts port truckers from AB5.
Flores, who uses his own tractor to haul port freight, told
Reuters the law would burden him with up to $30,000 per month in
rental costs for chassis and other port equipment.
"AB5 would shut me down. I don't have the resources to pay
that kind of money," said Flores, 42.
"I've invested too much into my business to go to a company
and work for hourly wages," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Aurora
Ellis)