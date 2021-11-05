Trucking Praises Passage of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Arlington, Virginia -- American Trucking Associations, the largest and most comprehensive trade association representing every sector of the trucking industry, is cheering tonight's passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. ATA says the bipartisan bill bolsters highway safety, creates new career pathways into trucking, reinforces the supply chain with overdue investments, and provides a foundation for long-term economic growth.

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear issued this statement following the bill's passage:

"Roads and bridges are not political-we all drive on them. A majority in the House realized this today and did what's right for the country, not themselves.

"From farmers to truckers, the millions of hard-working people who make this country great won today. Those lawmakers who put their constituents before themselves to help seal this achievement have cemented a lasting legacy that the American people will now see, feel, and use for many decades to come.

"After countless hearings and meetings on Capitol Hill, ATA members will finally see the fruits of their labor-a 38% increase in road and bridge funding, and an infusion of highly-trained, younger talent into our workforce."

Passage of a comprehensive infrastructure investment bill has long been a tier-one priority for the association, which is comprised of more than 34,000 motor carriers and industry suppliers across the United States. In recent years, Spear and ATA-member companies have testified 24 times on Capitol Hill urging for greater federal investment in roads and bridges.