Trucks roll into Ottawa for protest against Canada's vaccine mandates

OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Trucks rolled into Canada's
capital Ottawa on Saturday to stage what police say will be a
massive protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19
vaccine mandates in front of parliament on a frigid winter day.
The so-called "Freedom Convoy" - coming from east and west -
started out as a rally against a vaccine requirement for
cross-border truckers
but has turned into a demonstration against government
overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination
streak.
"It's not just about the vaccines. It's about stopping the
public health mandates altogether," said Daniel Bazinet, owner
of Valley Flatbed & Transportation in Nova Scotia on the
Atlantic coast. Bazinet is unvaccinated, but operates
domestically and so is not affected by the cross-border mandate.
He is in a convoy of some 200 trucks slowly arriving from
the east, and says public health policies pushed by Trudeau's
government have gone too far.
"Where's it all going to end? That's how a lot of people
feel," he said in a telephone interview.
Already dozens of trucks were lined up in front of
parliament on Saturday morning, blowing their horns, as
thousands of people gathered peacefully on the snow-covered lawn
of parliament.
Few wore masks, but many were in balaclavas as the
temperature with windchill was minus 21 Celsius (minus 6
Fahrenheit). By the end of the day, some 2,700 trucks are
expected, a federal government source said.
The violent rhetoric used by the some of the promoters on
social media in the run-up to the protest has worried police,
who were out in force.
"We are prepared as best as we possibly can for those who
chose to come here to do harm or cause others to do harm,"
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said on Friday, adding the
demonstration would be "massive in scale."
Trudeau and his family have left the home where they live in
downtown Ottawa due to security concerns, the CBC reported. His
office said it does not comment on security matters.
On Friday, Trudeau told the Canadian Press he was worried
about possible violence connected with the demonstration.
Earlier this week he said the convoy represented a "small fringe
minority" who do not represent the views of Canadians.
About 90% of Canada's cross-border truckers and 77% of the
population have had two COVID vaccination shots.
Trudeau announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers in
October on the eve of the election, and then last month both
Canada and the United States imposed one for cross-border
truckers.
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole opposes vaccine mandates
and expressed support for the protest
after holding talks with some of the truckers on Friday.
"I support their right to be heard, and I call on Justin
Trudeau to meet with these hard-working Canadians to hear their
concerns," O'Toole said after the meeting. "Please protest
safely this weekend."
Conservative member of parliament Michael Cooper was handing
out coffee to the protesters on Saturday.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents some 4,500
carriers, owner-operators and industry suppliers, opposes the
demonstration and has said this is "not how disagreement with
government policies should be expressed."
