Truckstop.com Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer Paris Cole; Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker Appointed as Successor

02/10/2022 | 03:16pm EST
BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Cole, chief executive officer for Truckstop.com, announced his retirement effective on April 1, 2022, and he will remain a member of the company's board. Chief Operating Officer, Kendra Tucker, has been appointed as Cole's successor.

Cole has spent nine years leading the company through tremendous growth by remaining committed to delivering best-in-class technology solutions to the freight transportation industry.

"I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished during my tenure and while I am retiring from the business world, I plan to continue to actively serve in my community," said Paris Cole, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "Under Kendra's leadership, I know Truckstop.com will continue to thrive as she builds on our foundation and remains purposeful about our vision."

Tucker joined Truckstop.com as Chief Revenue Officer in August 2020, and for more than 15 years, has grown and led teams across a variety of business models and industries. In September 2021, she was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Truckstop.com and was responsible for Sales, Customer Success, Operations and Corporate Strategy.

"To be able to continue to serve our customers and employees as CEO during this historic time in the industry is truly inspiring," said Kendra Tucker, chief operating officer, Truckstop.com. "As I step into this role, I believe we are well positioned to execute on our growth strategy while continuing to deliver best-in-class technology solutions to the freight transportation industry."

"We believe Truckstop.com has an extremely talented team of leaders and innovators with a well-established record of driving above-market growth," said Will Griffith, founding partner, ICONIQ Growth. "Kendra's unwavering commitment to their customer's success and track record for growth will help further evolve the company into its next chapter."

About Truckstop.com
Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truckstopcom-announces-retirement-of-chief-executive-officer-paris-cole-chief-operating-officer-kendra-tucker-appointed-as-successor-301480158.html

SOURCE Truckstop Group LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
