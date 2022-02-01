True Partners Consulting Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

True Partners Consulting, a leading tax-only accounting firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2022 Best of Accounting winners are 60% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. True Partners Consulting received a Net Promoter® Score of 88.3%, more than twice the industry’s average of 38% in 2021.

“I am so proud of our people who are living our value of exceptional client service every day,” said Tim Costello, CEO of True Partners Consulting. “It’s validating for them to know that their hard work is paying off and our clients are happy. We’re honored to be recognized with the Best of Accounting Award, and we owe it all to our awesome tax and unclaimed property professionals!”

“Winners of the 2022 Best of Accounting award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”

About True Partners Consulting

True Partners Consulting is a trusted tax-only accounting firm with nine offices across the U.S. We assist companies of all sizes with quarterly and annual tax provision requirements, mergers and acquisitions preparation, as well as federal and state tax compliance. We also advise companies on the complex area of Unclaimed Property, assisting company counsel, CFOs and tax departments to understand and comply with state reporting rules and regulations. Learn more at TPCtax.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Accounting™

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005457/en/