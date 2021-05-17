Log in
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
TrueFort : Wins Global InfoSec Award at RSA Conference 2021

05/17/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
Company Named Cutting Edge Vendor in Cloud Workload Protection

TrueFort, the application and cloud workload protection company, today announced it has received the Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine for Cutting Edge Vendor in Cloud Workload Protection. In its ninth year, the Global InfoSec Awards recognizes innovative companies and products that provide a unique and compelling value proposition. Winners were selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals.

“Being recognized as a leader and innovator in cloud workload protection by Cyber Defense Magazine at the RSA Conference is a true honor,” said Sameer Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of TrueFort. “Our unique zero trust and adaptive approach to security empowers companies to prevent, detect and respond to a wide range of cloud and application threats before they impact their business.”

“TrueFort understands tomorrow’s threats, today, and is helping turn the tide against cyber crime by innovating in unexpected ways to stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

TrueFort Fortress is an innovative, application-centric security solution that provides unparalleled visibility and protection for complex, dynamic, modern application workloads that span multi-cloud, hybrid and data centers. The platform automates self-protection of applications and the overall application environment, helping organizations avoid compromise, undetected lateral movement and data exfiltration.

About TrueFort

TrueFort powers zero trust application environments. We're a leader in application and cloud workload protection and the innovator of TrueFort Fortress, a real-time enterprise security platform that defends high-value cloud, hybrid, and legacy environments from hidden risks using a unique application-centric approach. TrueFort was founded by former IT executives from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit https://truefort.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
