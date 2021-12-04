Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Trueburn Launches, Aims to Be Innovative, Safe and Simple to Use

12/04/2021 | 02:50am EST
Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2021) - TrueBurn team is pleased to announce itself, with vision set on to be the new standard in both deflationary tokenomics and smart contract safety.

And it's right on time for this market. Several other projects have successfully demonstrated the power of a deflationary mechanism, and holders have demonstrated that this is what they want. TrueBurn, however, comes to fix what was breaking and improve what wasn't good enough. TrueBurn set sights on delivering what users wanted but couldn't quite imagine: true destruction of supply, innovative and rock-solid safety features, plus perfectly meme-worthy branding.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106645_1bd746d6a4d4da47_001.jpg

Figure 1:TrueBurn Launches, Aims To Be Innovative, Safe And Simple To Use

Burn Bright

TrueBurn, the name itself is not just catchy or cute. It is an accurate representation of the primary innovation introduced by the project. True destruction of supply happens with every single transaction. A percentage of every buy/sell/transfer is truly burnt: eliminated, gone, non-existent. That makes every $TRUE token increasingly rare with to strengthen the market value. But with no tricks, no gimmicks, just TRUE destruction of supply

After Burners

TrueBurn total supply during the launch was 1 billion, and ultimately, there will be 50% supply burned leaving 500 million $TRUE left. The burned amount will be sent back to the holders as form of reward, which will be decided by the community.

Meanwhile, season 1 of the TrueBurn NFTs is about to drop, and they're not just fancy pictures. The NFTs are a part of the hold-to-play TrueBurn lottery. Add to this the TrueBurn game - an NFT-based PVP game - and the bridge to other blockchains, and more with looking at enormous utility, use case, and long-term vision.

SAFE: Burn supply not investors

Users can read the TrueBurn contract, and understand the way its operated, as the contract is public record and sitting on BscScan. Certain aspects of the smart contract were hardcoded in a way that nobody, not even the contract owner, have any control over once deployed.

Thresholds and limits - i.e. min or max tax and max wallet size - are hard-coded, eliminating all possibility of any fraudulent activity! Moreover, the contract owner, Seth Tyrone Motta, is fully doxxed, transparent, and accessible.

The TrueBurn team aims to set bench with taking these safety measures, which aims to revolutionize how the smart contract world works and aims to lead to a new wave in the industry.

Audit Report: TrueBurn Audit Report

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrueBurnBSC
Telegram: https://t.me/TrueBurnOfficial
Discord: https://discord.com/TrueBurnBSC
Instagram: https://instagram.com/TrueBurnBSC

Media Details

Company Name: TrueBurn
Contact Name: Seth Motta
Email: Team@trueburn.io
Location: Seattle, Washington, USA
Website: https://www.trueburn.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106645


© Newsfilecorp 2021
