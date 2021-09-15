Truecaller plans to list Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile phone
directory and caller identification service Truecaller on
Wednesday said it planned to list its Class B shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm.
Depending on market conditions, the listing is expected to
be completed during the fourth quarter of this year, the company
said in a statement.
Nami Zarringhalam and Alan Mamedi, who co-founded Truecaller
in 2009, intends to control a majority of the company's voting
power through ownership of Class A shares.
Many tech founders use dual-class shares to retain control
of their companies after listing on public markets to operate on
their long-term vision and safeguard from hostile takeovers.
However, critics argue https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-investors-voting-idUSKCN1MX37C
that limited voting rights can lead to insular boards and poor
corporate oversight.
"We have had great support from shareholders to apply this,"
CEO Mamedi said in an interview.
Truecaller counts Sequoia, Atomico, OpenOcean and Kleiner
Perkins among its investors, and more than 10% of the company
was owned by its employees.
Mamedi declined to give the ratio of voting rights between
both classes of shares.
The company has about 280 million monthly active users and
counts India as its biggest market.
Truecaller plans to use gross proceeds of about 1 billion
Swedish crowns ($116.08 million) to growing its business in
existing markets and entering new ones.
"In some of the Western markets like the U.S. we have seen
good traction and we believe that over time those markets will
become more interesting for us and we have already started some
investments into these markets," Mamedi said.
($1 = 8.6144 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by
Rashmi Aich and Louise Heavens)