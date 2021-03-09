Truera Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truera , which provides the first Model Intelligence platform for AI explainability and model quality, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Truera is in the top 10 most innovative companies in Artificial Intelligence.



“Truera is a company based on deep AI innovation and we are honored to be recognized by Fast Company,” said Anupam Datta, professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and co-founder, president and chief scientist, Truera. “The pace of evolution in the AI Explainability and Trustworthiness space is extremely rapid, and we are proud to be in the vanguard.”

Truera’s model intelligence software removes the “black box” surrounding Machine Learning (ML) to provide intelligence and actionable insights throughout the ML model lifecycle. This enables companies to improve the quality and accuracy of their models, boost stakeholder collaboration, address responsible AI concerns including explainability and bias, and accurately monitor ML models. Truera’s technology builds on six years of AI Explainability research performed at CMU by Datta and Shayak Sen, Truera co-founder and CTO. Building on this research, Truera’s AI explainability technology is a generational improvement over first-generation open source software, driving faster and more accurate AI explanations and analytics.

Backed by leading venture capital firms Wing, Greylock and Conversion Capital, Truera is already deployed at a number of Fortune 100 customers, including global bank Standard Chartered.

“There is an urgent need for better solutions that ensure AI model quality and trustworthiness during model development and monitoring," said Will Uppington, co-founder and CEO of Truera. “The swift adoption of Truera’s platform among Fortune 100 companies signifies that enterprises are taking this issue seriously, and taking steps to ensure that their AI models are fair and accurate. Truera is the right solution at the right time.”

“As AI is increasingly used by industries as diverse as financial services, consumer-facing businesses, manufacturing and governments, a new approach to managing machine learning models across their lifecycle is needed,” said Shayak Sen, Truera co-founder and CTO. “And the big missing piece of this lifecycle management is explaining, debugging and monitoring machine learning models. This is where Truera can be of service.”

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Truera

Truera provides the first Model Intelligence platform, to help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve and monitor model quality and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, Truera’s platform helps eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that sustainably achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance. To learn more, visit https://truera.com/ .

