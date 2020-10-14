Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. CEO Kim Rivers will be speaking at 3:15 PM EDT,
October 15th at Benzinga's Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference Guzman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today that CEO Kim Rivers will be speaking at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, October 15, 2020, at 3:15 PM EDT. The virtual conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space.  The fireside chat, moderated by Zack Guzman, reporter with Yahoo! Finance will focus on MSOs in the Regulatory Landscape.

For more information regarding registering for the Benzinga conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/register-ccc-october.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-ceo-kim-rivers-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-at-benzinga-cannabis-capital-conference-301152604.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pNEWTOPIA : announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Offering
AQ
04:23pSETTER : Selected to Join REACH Accelerator Program Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®
BU
04:22pFree Online Course Offers Strategies for Becoming a Social Change Leader
GL
04:21pALCOA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pHERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pGOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA to announce Third Quarter 2020 financial results on October 28
AQ
04:21pANTERO RESOURCES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
04:21pANTERO MIDSTREAM : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
04:21pWeatherford Achieves Industry First in Gulf of Mexico
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group