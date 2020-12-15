Log in
Trulieve Opens First Dispensary in Davenport

12/15/2020 | 12:03pm EST
The new dispensary marks the Company's 69th location in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company's 74th nationwide. The new location marks the first dispensary to open in Davenport, bringing patients direct access to Florida's largest and broadest assortment of medical cannabis products.

The new dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida. It joins the Company's 68 other dispensaries statewide, including several in nearby Orlando and Lakeland.

"We're grateful to have the opportunity to bring access directly to patients in Davenport for the first time," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Entering a new community for the first time is not only exciting, it's necessary. Ensuring patients have access to the medications they rely on daily, as well as providing information and education to those interested in learning more, is one of our company goals; we are excited to become a part of the Davenport community and continue moving that goal forward."

In honor of the Company's brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Davenport dispensary on opening day. In line with policies adopted statewide, all visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Additionally, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Davenport Grand Opening
WHERE: 2500 Deer Creek Commerce Ln #100, Davenport, Florida 33837
WHEN: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 69 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. In addition, patients can schedule a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices or to review their doctor's recommendation. To learn more about consultations, click here to visit Trulieve's website.

Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifications to the layout of all stores, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in every dispensary, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff. All updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 450,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are more than 2,700 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve 
Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opens-first-dispensary-in-davenport-301193285.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
