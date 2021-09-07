Log in
Truman National Security Project Defense Council Member and Former CIA Operative A.J. Fuentes Twombly Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

09/07/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
A.J. Fuentes Twombly, a Truman National Security Project Defense Council member who previously served three undercover tours with the CIA, including a tour in Afghanistan, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

In her discussion with Shegerian, Fuentes Twombly, who also recently published an op-ed piece on CNBC.com shared her unique perspective and insights on the current turmoil in Afghanistan.

Fuentes Twombly currently works as the Director of Sales for Visit.org, a certified B Corporation that helps companies discover and book hundreds of carefully curated social impact team experiences led by and benefiting local nonprofits and social ventures. She is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor at NYU Stern School of Business and an Adjunct Instructor at Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC Chapel Hill. She serves as a member of the Cultural Vistas National Board of Directors as well as the Hispanic Heritage Foundation National Board of Directors.

Fuentes Twombly held management roles in the New York offices of Mobilize, LinkedIn, and American Express. She was also a Term Leader at the Council of Foreign Relations. Before joining the CIA, Fuentes Twombly was a U.S. Senate staffer with Senator Lieberman’s Governmental Affairs Committee.

“It was a pleasure being on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian,” said Fuentes Twombly. “I am grateful for the opportunity to discuss the issues that are so close to my heart.”

“It was an honor to have A.J. on our show to share her amazing insights and incredible life and career story,” said Shegerian. “Her work and genuine status as a thought leader on national security and foreign relations are essential and our audience is sure to be moved and learn a great deal from what she has to say.”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, GE, Timberland, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the US Tennis Association, Ecosia, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com.


© Business Wire 2021
