STORY: While former President Donald Trump was in New York City for a hearing on one set of criminal charges, the prosecutor who has indicted him in a separate criminal case took the stand in an Atlanta courtroom.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump and 14 others with conspiring to overturn the Republican's 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Four defendants originally charged in the case, including some former Trump attorneys, have pleaded guilty after striking deals with prosecutors.

But the case was roiled after an attorney for one of Trump's co-defendants accused Willis of having an "improper, clandestine personal relationship," with Nathan Wade, an outside lawyer Willis hired as part of the conspiracy prosecution.

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant said Willis essentially hired her boyfriend, who in exchange spent the funds he earned from the DA's office on lavish vacations for the couple.

"Isn't it true that he paid for the cruise, and the flight on his credit card?"

Willis on Thursday acknowledged a romantic relationship between the two, which she said ended last summer, and claimed she repaid Wade for all the travel.

"I didn't ever make him produce receipts to me. Whatever he told me it was, I gave him the money back."

And the district attorney, accustomed to interrogating witnesses in the courtroom, bristled at being on the receiving end of questions from the defendants' lawyers.

"You're confused. You think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I'm not on trial, no matter how hard you try and put me on trial."

The televised proceeding included dramatic moments when Willis accused the defendants' attorneys of lying in their court filings

"No, no, no, no, this is the truth. It is a lie. It is a lie."

Thursday's hearing is part of an effort by Merchant and other attorneys for Trump's co-defendants to have Willis disqualified from prosecuting the case.

The case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump faces as he closes in on the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election. Trump has launched multiple challenges that could delay the start of his trials by weeks or months.