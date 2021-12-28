Log in
Trump, PGA reach settlement over golf club snub that followed U.S. Capitol siege

12/28/2021 | 12:27pm EST
(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has resolved a dispute with the PGA of America over the golf association's decision earlier this year to pull a major professional tournament from a Trump-owned golf course, the PGA of America said.

In a press release, the PGA said it had reached a confidential settlement with the Trump Organization that resolves legal claims stemming from its decision in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol to shun Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"While the terms of the settlement will remain confidential, representatives from both the PGA and the Trump Organization expressed satisfaction with the agreement," the press release stated.

The PGA of America said on Jan. 10 it was stripping Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, of the 2022 PGA Championship, one of four prestigious majors on the annual golf calendar, following a vote by its board of directors.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a video announcing the decision.

Four people died on the day of the Jan. 6 riots, and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress. More than 100 police officers were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters, and four officers have since taken their own lives.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol.

The PGA press release did not say whether Trump golf courses will host future PGA tournaments.

"We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry," Eric Trump, a son of the former president and a Trump Organization executive, said in a statement included as part of the press release.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Boston; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2021
