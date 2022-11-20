Advanced search
Trump Twitter account ban lifted despite snub

11/20/2022 | 03:00am EST
STORY: "@realDonaldTrump" is back on Twitter.

The platform's new owner Elon Musk announced late on Saturday he was lifting the ban on Trump's account, despite the former U.S. president snubbing it earlier in the day.

"I hear we're getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don't see it because I don't see any reason for it."

Trump's comments came as some 15 million Twitter users voted in a poll organized by Musk, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstating his account.

After the results were announced, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken."

Twitter banned Trump in January 2021 for inciting violence, following the U.S. Capitol attack.

Trump then had his own Truth Social app developed and made that his main source of direct communication with his followers.

Speaking via video link at a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting earlier on Saturday, Trump said he believed his platform had better engagement than Twitter and would stick with it.

"They have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what's going on. It may make it, it may not make it, The problems are incredible and the engagements are negative. And you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts, which I think they should get on. But Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don't see them going back on to Twitter."

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Musk had first said in May he planned to reverse the ban on Trump.

But afterwards sought to ease advertisers' concerns by saying he would set up a content moderation council, composed of people with "widely diverse viewpoints".

Musk said no account would be reinstated before the council convened and until there was a "clear process for doing so."

There has been no new information about the council or process.

Musk on Saturday tweeted, "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach."

Saying users would not find hate tweets unless they specifically seek them out.


HOT NEWS