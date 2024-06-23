STORY: :: Trump tells Philly: 'if we win Pennsylvania, we win the Presidency'

:: June 22, 2024

"With your vote, Joe Biden's wave of bedlam and death and terror will begin to recede the moment I take the oath of office. January 20th."

"And on day one, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. We have no choice. We have no choice."

"So, you have a second very important function. You have to ...if we win Pennsylvania we win the Presidency."

Trump's campaign rally at Temple University was held in a historically Black area of Philadelphia, long a stronghold for Democrats.

Trump won just 5% of the vote in precincts within a half-mile radius of Temple's main campus, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Trump campaign has made courting Black and Hispanic voters, who make up more than half of Philadelphia's population, a priority this cycle, encouraged by some opinion polls that indicate he made be gaining ground with these voters.

While Trump has little chance of winning the city - President Joe Biden won 81.4% of the votes in Philadelphia County in 2020 - Trump could still boost his chances by narrowing the margin in Philadelphia and surrounding counties so critical to the overall tally in Pennsylvania, a battleground state.