Trump administration eyes at least $300 million aid to refiners denied biofuel waivers -sources

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is
considering at least $300 million in cash aid to U.S. oil
refiners that are denied exemptions to U.S. biofuel blending
laws for the 2019 compliance year, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
Although the administration has yet to rule on the 2019
waivers, it has made an estimate for the amount of money it
would provide in aid based on the number of facilities that
applied for the exemptions but may now be considered ineligible
because of a recent court ruling.
The move would be intended to help small refineries handle
the cost of complying with the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, a
law requiring they blend biofuels into their fuel mix or buy
credits from those that do.
The Environmental Protection Agency, which has final say on
waivers, did not immediately comment.
A spokesperson for the American Fuel and Petrochemical
Manufacturers, which represents U.S. refining companies, said
the industry did not support the plan: "If the Administration
truly wants to make things right with refiners, they need to
prioritize making the RFS less expensive so it’s not a threat to
good manufacturing jobs."
The financial relief could come from funds within the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, five sources familiar with the matter
said. It was not clear when the aid would be distributed.
Under the RFS, small refiners that can prove compliance
would cause financial harm can apply for exemptions. The Trump
administration has quadrupled the number of exemptions given to
refiners, angering biofuel producers and farmers who say the
waivers dent demand for their products.
The oil industry refutes that and says the cost of
compliance is too expensive.
In January, an appeals court said President Donald Trump
administration's expansion of the exemption program was illegal
because waivers granted to small refineries after 2010 had to
take the form of an "extension." Most recipients in recent years
have not continuously received them.
Dozens of refiners applied for retroactive waivers to come
into compliance with the ruling, but the administration this
week rejected scores of those requests.
The aid would help compensate refiners that have been caught
short by the ruling, the two sources said.
