Trump administration grants two biofuel waivers for 2019

01/19/2021 | 10:31pm EST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday granted two waivers to oil refiners exempting them from U.S. biofuel blending laws for the 2019 compliance year.

The Trump administration also granted one waiver for the 2018 compliance year. Under U.S. law, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation's fuel mix, or buy credits from those that do.

Refiners can apply for exemptions if they can prove the obligations would do them financial harm.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.50% 56.24 Delayed Quote.6.15%
WTI 0.30% 53.343 Delayed Quote.8.19%
