Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - There was no distribution
plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump
administration as the virus raged in its last months in office,
new President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, said on
Sunday.
"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside
of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a
whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House,"
Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican President
Donald Trump on Wednesday, has promised a fierce fight against
the pandemic that killed 400,000 people in the United States
under Trump’s watch.
He signed a series of executive orders last week, including
some that target vaccine distribution.
Biden plans to partner with state and local governments to
establish vaccination spots in conference centers, stadiums and
gymnasiums. The new administration will also deploy thousands of
clinical staff from federal agencies, military medical personnel
and pharmacy chains to increase vaccinations, and make teachers
and grocery clerks eligible.
Vaccination programs lagged far behind the Trump
administration's target of 20 million Americans inoculated by
the end of 2020.
"We've seen this factor all over the country where millions
of doses have been distributed, but only about half have been
given out," Klain said.
"So the process of getting that vaccine into arms - that's
the hard process. That's where we're behind as a country. That's
where we're focused in the Biden administration - on getting
that ramped up."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)