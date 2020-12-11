Trump administration moves forward with $1 bln Moroccan arms deal

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's
administration moved forward with $1 billion in sales of drones
and precision-guided weapons to Morocco on Friday, sending a
notice to Congress about the potential deals, according to
sources familiar with the notification.
The deal includes four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by
privately-held General Atomics, and Hellfire, Paveway and JDAM
precision-guided munitions made by Lockheed Martin,
Raytheon and Boeing, the sources said.
Reuters was first to report on Thursday that Washington was
negotiating the sale and would notify Congress shortly.
News of the deal came as the White House announced an
agreement brokered with U.S. help for Morocco to normalize
relations with Israel.
Earlier this year the U.S. offered stealthy F-35 jet
fighters to the United Arab Emirates in a side deal to the
U.S.-brokered agreement between the United Arab Emirates and
Israel to normalize relations.
Congress is notified about major international weapons deals
and given the opportunity to review them before they go through.
Under U.S. weapons export law, members of Congress can attempt
to block such sales by offering resolutions of disapproval, but
sources said that was not expected in this case.
A deal with Morocco would be among the first drone sales
after the Trump administration moved ahead with a plan to sell
more drones to more countries by reinterpreting an international
arms control agreement called the Missile Technology Control
Regime (MTCR).
This fall drone sales moved ahead to Taiwan and the United
Arab Emirates. An effort to block the UAE sale failed in the
U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
