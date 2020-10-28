Trump administration opens pristine Alaska forest to logging

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday
finalized a plan to open vast portions of the nation's largest
national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging.
The move lifts longstanding restrictions on tree harvests in
the southeastern Alaska forest and is in line with President
Donald Trump's agenda to roll back environmental regulations
that he says are roadblocks to industry.
It marked a victory for Alaska state officials who
petitioned for the change because they said a Clinton-era rule
that banned logging, roads and mining in undeveloped forests has
cost Alaskans jobs.
Environmental groups say conservation of the forest is
critical to mitigating the effects of climate change because its
old-growth woodlands absorb and store carbon.
"Logging the Tongass is an unconscionable leap in the wrong
direction," Center for Western Priorities Executive Director
Jennifer Rokala said in a press release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the
Forest Service, said in a notice on Wednesday it would exempt
the Tongass from the 2001 Roadless Rule.
The rule applies to 9.2 million acres, or 55 percent of the
Tongass, the largest intact temperate rainforest in the world.
Alaska's capital, Juneau, is located in the Tongass.
In the notice, the USDA said the final plan would only make
186,000 more acres available for timber production and that road
construction in the forest would increase to 1,043 miles over
the next 100 years instead of 994 miles if no action had been
taken.
"A policy change for the Tongass National Forest can be
made without major adverse impacts to the recreation, tourism,
and fishing industries, while providing benefits to the timber
and mining industries," the agency said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
