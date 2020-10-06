Trump administration rejected most royalty cut requests from drillers this spring -GAO

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Trump administration rejected
two-thirds of royalty relief requests from onshore oil and gas
companies struggling with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic
earlier this year, according to a government watchdog report
released on Tuesday.
Bureau of Land Management offices approved 581 out of 1,689
requests for temporary royalty relief between March 24 through
June 11 of this year, cutting the rates to an average of less
than 1% from 12.5% for 60 days, the analysis by the U.S.
Government Accountability Office found.
Companies pay the royalties to drill on federal land.
The report looked at only the five biggest BLM state
offices, which together oversee 94% of federal oil and gas
production. It estimated that the relief resulted in about $4.5
million of forgone public revenues in May and June.
BLM fielded individual applications for royalty reductions
from drillers this past spring after rejecting industry calls
for broad cuts to help them grapple with meager energy demand
and battered prices caused by the health crisis.
The GAO analysis criticized the BLM for an inconsistent
approach to the relief requests from one state to another.
The Montana office, for instance, approved 95% of
applications received, while New Mexico received just two
requests and rejected both. Wyoming received more than 1,000
applications and approved 28%.
The GAO also faulted the BLM for not requiring companies to
show evidence their wells would have been shut without a
reduction in royalty rates. "As a result, royalty relief may
have gone to companies that would not have shut down their wells
without the relief," the report said.
In a statement, BLM spokesman Derrick Henry said it had only
approved royalty rate reductions that were "in the best interest
of the United States, and when it would encourage the greatest
ultimate recovery of our natural resources."
The report recommended the agency evaluate the temporary
relief program and update a 1995 handbook to provide consistent
policies.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Peter Cooney)