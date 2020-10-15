Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist -sources

(Adds details of blacklisting impact on Chinese tech firm's IPO
plan; paragraph 14,15)
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has
submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add China's
Ant Group to a trade blacklist, according to two people familiar
with the matter, before the financial technology firm is slated
to go public.
It was not immediately clear when the U.S. government
agencies that decide whether to add a company to the so-called
Entity List would review the matter.
The move comes as China hardliners in the Trump
administration are seeking to send a message to deter U.S.
investors from taking part in the initial public offering for
Ant. The dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong could be worth
up to a record $35 billion.
The latest swipe at China also comes in the run-up to the
Nov. 3 election, in which U.S. President Donald Trump, trailing
in the polls against his Democratic rival Joe Biden, has made a
tough approach to China an important foreign policy platform.
While the Alipay payment app is currently unavailable for
American users in the United States, according to a spokesperson
for Ant, Trump administration officials fear the Chinese
government could access sensitive banking data belonging to
future U.S. users.
A powerful security panel known as the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS) stopped its $1.2 billion
bid to buy the money transfer company Moneygram in 2018 over
national security risks.
The State Department did not respond to a request for
comment. Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, declined to comment but in a recent statement to
Reuters emphasized that only 5% of the company's business is
outside China.
The entity list, which makes it more difficult for U.S.
firms to sell high-tech items to blacklisted companies, has
become the tool of choice for the Trump administration to punish
Chinese companies, though its real-world impact is sometimes
questionable.
While curbing access to U.S. technology deals a blow to
companies like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, which
was added in May 2019, its impact on a fintech giant like Ant
is likely to be more symbolic and does not prevent U.S.
investors from taking stakes in the firm.
The administration has been largely loathe to use tougher
tools against China, such as freezing assets in the United
States, which many attribute to Treasury Secretary Steve
Mnuchin's dovish stance on Beijing.
Ant is China's dominant mobile payments company, offering
loans, payments, insurance and asset management services via
mobile apps. Ant is 33% owned by Alibaba and controlled by
Alibaba founder Jack Ma.
Ant's Alipay payment platform, like Tencent’s WeChat
platform, is used primarily by Chinese citizens with accounts in
renminbi. Most of its U.S. interactions are with merchants
accepting payment from Chinese travelers and businesses in the
country.
Senator Marco Rubio, who has successfully urged the Trump
administration to pursue investigations of Chinese companies,
called last week for the U.S. government to consider options to
delay Ant's IPO.
The impact of such blacklisting on firms seeking an IPO is
evidenced by the failure of Chinese artificial intelligence firm
Megvii Technology to clear a hearing with the Hong Kong exchange
last November, en route to a planned listing of $500 million.
The exchange sought more information from Megvii, including
details of its suitability for a Hong Kong IPO, after the United
States put it on a trade blacklist in October.
The U.S. End User Review Committee, which decides which
companies to add to the list, includes the departments of State,
Defense, Energy and Commerce. Defense and Commerce declined to
comment while Energy did not respond to a request for comment.
The Hong Kong leg of the IPO is being sponsored by China
International Capital Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan
Stanley. Credit Suisse is working as a joint global coordinator.
Goldman Sachs is also involved.
However, approval for the IPO has been delayed. On Tuesday,
Reuters reported China's securities regulator is probing a
potential conflict of interest in Ant's planned stock listing.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Alexandra Alper, Karen Freifeld;
Additional Reporting by David Shepardson, Mike Stone and Julie
Zhu; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Sanders, Lisa
Shumaker and Edwina Gibbs)