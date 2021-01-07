Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump administration to mull expansion of China investment ban -sources

01/07/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Trump administration officials are expected to discuss a proposed expansion of an executive order banning U.S. investment in alleged Chinese military companies at a Thursday afternoon meeting, according to two people familiar with the matter.

At the meeting, officials from the Defense, State and Treasury Departments will consider, among other things, proposed changes to the November directive, which has spurred confusion among investors and firms seeking to comply, five sources said.

One change that is likely to be discussed is a draft amendment that would direct U.S. investors to completely divest their positions in the blacklisted companies by Nov. 11, 2021, according to two of the sources.

If approved, the proposed change would dramatically broaden the scope of the directive, which now states only that U.S. investors must stop buying securities of the blacklisted companies by that date.

It was not clear if any final decisions would be made at the meeting. The State and Treasury Departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment and the Defense Department declined to comment.

The executive order, signed by President Donald Trump in November, is part of his bid to cement his tough-on-China legacy in the waning days of his administration. It also sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that tasked the Defense Department with drafting a list of Chinese companies it believes are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The Defense Department has not yet provided a rationale for designating the companies.

The Pentagon has so far blacklisted 35 firms, including China's top chipmaker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC. Reuters reported that the administration was considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent.

A Beijing foreign ministry spokeswoman previously said China opposed U.S. efforts to suppress its companies, adding that Washington's moves run counter to principles of market competition.

The November directive spurred some index providers like MSCI to announce plans to shed some of the blacklisted companies from their indexes.

But confusion over what the order requires prompted the New York Stock Exchange last Thursday to announce plans to delist three Chinese telecom companies that the Pentagon added to the blacklist. On Monday, the NYSE scrapped the move and then in a surprise twist the exchange reversed course a second time on Wednesday and vowed to continue with its bid to delist the firms.

The confusion comes against a backdrop of tension among U.S. agencies about how aggressively to implement the order. Reuters and other news outlets reported that the State and Defense Departments had pushed back against the Treasury Department after it planned to issue draft guidance that was seen as watering down the order.

Both U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later wrote in tweets that there was no disagreement over the executive order.

(Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Aurora Ellis)

By Alexandra Alper, Humeyra Pamuk and Mike Stone


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 4.25% 7.36 End-of-day quote.2.51%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.23% 596.5 End-of-day quote.5.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pAgent Review Announces Technology Awareness Series for Insurance Agents  Leonardo247 Leads Launch
SE
03:22pWall Street at record high as Democrats take control of Senate
RE
03:18pTrump administration to mull expansion of China investment ban -sources
RE
03:17pDollar up from 2018 lows on economic hopes, euro profit-taking
RE
03:11pPresident Trump Has Suggested To Aides In Recent Weeks That He Wants To Pardon Himself - NYT, Citing Sources
RE
03:02pU.S. endures pandemic's deadliest day, overshadowed by Washington mob assault on Capitol
RE
03:00pFed's Evans says QE fate depends on inflation outlook
RE
02:48pCOVID 19 : Debt Service Suspension Initiative
PU
02:47pNo diplomatic ties to Qatar yet, but trade, travel resuming, says UAE
RE
02:46pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3.5 Million to Boost Economic Development Efforts in Carneys Point, New Jersey, Opportunity Zone
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
3Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ