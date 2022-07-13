Log in
Trump, adult children to testify in NY civil probe next week

07/13/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: President Trump holds campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices next week, not on Friday as previously agreed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump's daughter Ivanka, and son Donald Jr. also will be questioned under oath next week, the person said.

A June 8 court-ordered agreement had called for all three to appear for testimony starting on Friday, July 15, and concluding by the following week.

A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined comment.

In January, James said the investigation had uncovered significant evidence the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, overstated asset values to obtain favorable loans and understated the values to get tax breaks.

The Trumps had sought to avoid questioning. Their depositions will not be conducted in public.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, did not respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Trump's adult children declined comment.

A Republican, Trump has denied wrongdoing, and called the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2022
