Trump again raises idea of decoupling economy from China

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - With the U.S. election
approaching, President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the
idea of separating the U.S. and Chinese economies, also known as
decoupling, suggesting the United States would not lose money if
the world's two biggest economies no longer did business.
"So when you mention the word decouple, it's an interesting
word," Trump told a Labor Day news conference at the White House
in which he vowed to bring jobs back to America from China.
"We lose billions of dollars and if we didn't do business
with them we wouldn't lose billions of dollars. It's called
decoupling, so you'll start thinking about it," Trump said.
Trump, who long touted friendly ties with Chinese President
Xi Jinping as he sought to make good on promises to rebalance a
massive trade deficit, has made getting tough on China a key
part of his campaign for re-election on Nov. 3. He has accused
his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, who leads in most opinion
polls, of being soft toward Beijing.
"If Biden wins, China wins, because China will own this
country," he said.
Biden for his part has criticized Trump's Phase 1 trade deal
with China, saying it is “unenforceable,” and “full of vague,
weak, and recycled commitments from Beijing."
Trump vowed that in future his administration would prohibit
federal contracts with companies that outsource to China and
hold Beijing accountable for allowing the coronavirus, which
began in China, to spread around the world.
"We will make America into the manufacturing superpower of
the world and will end our reliance on China once and for all.
Whether it's decoupling, or putting in massive tariffs like I've
been doing already, we will end our reliance in China, because
we can't rely on China," Trump said.
"We will bring jobs back from China to the United States and
we will impose tariffs on companies that desert America to
create jobs in China and other countries," he added.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in June that a
decoupling of the U.S. and Chinese economies would result if
U.S. companies were not allowed to compete on a fair and level
basis in China's economy.
Other officials and analysts have said that the two
countries' economies are so intertwined as to make such a move
impractical, but Washington would continue to pressure Beijing
to level the playing field.
