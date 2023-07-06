STORY: An aide to Donald Trump entered a Miami federal court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to criminal charges he conspired with the former president to conceal top secret documents after leaving the White House.

Walt Nauta, a former White House valet who continued to work for Trump, faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

Nauta's attorney entered the not-guilty plea on his client's behalf at an arraignment lasting only a few minutes.

It's his first time back in court since June 13, when Nauta made his initial appearance alongside Trump. He was not arraigned at the time because he didn't yet have an attorney.

Prosecutors allege Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump's own lawyers who were searching for classified material sought by the U.S. Justice Department.

He also is accused of lying to investigators during a voluntary interview.

Jack Smith on 6/9: "We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone."

Special Counsel Jack Smith, in charge of the prosecution, accused Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his New Jersey golf club.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts for allegedly retaining national security documents without authorization and obstructing justice.

He is separately facing criminal charges in New York State court for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded not guilty also in that case.

Trump denies wrongdoing and says the investigations are part of a political plot against him

He is the first U.S. president past or present to face criminal charges in both federal and state courts.