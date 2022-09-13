Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump ally wins bid to bar photos of 'lavish properties' from foreign agent trial

09/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tom Barrack speaks with members of the press at Trump Tower in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors cannot show pictures of "lavish properties" owned by Tom Barrack, a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, at Barrack's upcoming trial on charges of acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Barrack, a former private equity executive who prosecutors say acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan last week to exclude evidence of his wealth, spending and lifestyle, arguing prosecutors were seeking to appeal to jurors' "class bias" against wealthy people.

In a written order, the Brooklyn judge said "generic photographs of three lavish properties does not provide any helpful context," and federal prosecutors had no need to show a picture of Barrack's plane.

"The government has overreached here and should not do it again," Cogan wrote. "There is little if any probative value in admitting these photographs and a high potential for unfair prejudice."

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.

Prosecutors have charged Barrack, 75, with using his influence between 2016 and 2018 to advance the UAE's foreign policy goals without notifying the U.S. attorney general of his involvement as required by law.

Barrack, who supported Trump's successful 2016 White House run and directed his inaugural committee, has pleaded not guilty and faces a Sept. 19 trial.

In Tuesday's order, Cogan also denied a motion by Barrack to exclude testimony by government witnesses with expertise in foreign intelligence operations and politics in the Middle East.

The judge also denied Barrack's motion to exclude evidence about how Rashid Al Malik, an alleged intermediary between Barrack and UAE officials, left the United States in 2018.

Prosecutors have said they do not intend to argue that his departure was evidence of his guilt or Barrack's guilt.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -1.54% 3.6626 Delayed Quote.-11.42%
THE LIFESTYLE GROUP S.P.A. 4.63% 0.0113 Delayed Quote.-96.97%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pMaterials Down After Inflation Data, Dollar Rally -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:21pEnergy Down as Dollar Rallies on Inflation Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pTSX falls by most since June as U.S. inflation data spooks investors
RE
04:16pTrump ally wins bid to bar photos of 'lavish properties' from foreign agent trial
RE
04:06pAt least six dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast
RE
04:05pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures slip from seven-year peak
RE
04:05pBitcoin last down 9.4% at $20,287; Ether falls about 6%
RE
04:05pBitcoin last down 9.38% at $20,299.00; ether last down 6.35% at…
RE
04:04pAmtrak to cancel more long-distance trains Wednesday
RE
04:04pGoodbye 50, hello ... 100?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
5SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..

HOT NEWS