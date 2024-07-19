Despite injuries sustained in the recent assassination attempt, former US President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a Bitcoin conference in Nashville on July 27. In the midst of an election campaign, Trump is looking to attract cryptosphere supporters, a growing group of voters if the latest statistics on the subject are to be believed. In 2023, 7% of US adults used or held cryptocurrencies according to the Fed, and Trump hopes to capitalize on this trend. We talk about it in Cryptic Analysis, after this week's essential news.

Block 1: Essential news

Mt. Gox: Repayments imminent

Mt. Gox, a platform hacked in 2014 , has transferred 48,641 BTC, worth $3 billion, to an address potentially linked to Kraken in preparation for full refunds to its customers by the end of 2024. This massive transfer is fuelling fears of downward pressure on the BTC price in the coming weeks. However, some optimistic experts believe that the impact of these sales could be limited by the current strong demand for bitcoin, which has seen its price rise by 17% since July 8. Repayments to other Mt. Gox creditors are expected within 7 to 14 days.

Fink flips on Bitcoin

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has admitted he was wrong about Bitcoin five years ago, now recognizing BTC as "a legitimate financial instrument". The statement comes as BlackRock reported record quarterly results, with assets under management reaching over $10.6 trillion. Fink stressed the importance of Bitcoin as "an alternative to fiat currencies as a hedge against inflation", and advised investors to view it not as a scam, but as a genuine asset. This about-turn from the head of the world's largest asset manager inevitably plays into Bitcoin's legitimacy.

ETF Ethereum Spot: Launch next week?

The first Ethereum ETFs (ETH) Spot could be launched on the US market as early as next Tuesday, according to inside sources at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All issuers approved last May must update their Form S-1, including their fee policy, this week. If all goes according to plan, the first listings could begin on July 23.

MicroStrategy: Towards a stock split

MicroStrategy has announced a split of its Class A and B shares, effective August 1, at a ratio of 1:10, to make its shares more accessible to investors. The new shares will be distributed after the close of trading on August 7, with adjusted trading starting on August 8. This decision comes at a time when the share price has doubled since the start of the year, reaching around $1,360. MicroStrategy, which holds 226,331 BTC, ranks as the 342nd US company by market capitalization.

Block 2: Crypto Analysis of the week

Former US President Donald Trump is yet to speak in person at a Bitcoin conference in Nashville on July 27, despite the injuries he sustained in an assassination attempt on Saturday. And Trump has no intention of leaving the crypto-sphere's fervent supporters out of his election campaign.

And that can be explained by the numbers: 7% of US adults used or held crypto-currencies in 2023 (according to the Federal Reserve), 28% of Republicans hold or have already bought crypto-currencies(according to crypto-currency investment company Paradigm), 52 million Americans own them (according to crypto-currency platform Coinbase). A sign that this subject may be of interest to many voters in the US.

The icing on the cake is that the Republican Party has even added a section dedicated to crypto-currencies to its official platform marketing materials (in the full version teledownloadable PDF) under the section "Champion of Innovation", just above "Artificial Intelligence" and "Expanding Freedom, Prosperity and Security".

Trump has completely changed his tune when it comes to cryptocurrencies. In 2019, Trump tweeted, "I am not a fan of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on empty space. Unregulated crypto assets can facilitate illegal behavior, including drug trafficking and other illegal activities..."

Then in 2021, he declared that "Bitcoin was a scam compared to dollars" during an interview on Fox Business.

But times have changed, and so have the stakes. Trump is now running to become president of the world's leading economic power once again. And rallying crypto-fans to his cause is quite strategic for his campaign. Last May, he extolled the many benefits of bitcoin on social networks after a meeting with mining industry executives at his Mar-a-Lago club.

More generally, the industry is hoping that the new Trump administration will provide a friendlier legal framework than hitherto and, above all, a new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator has been the sector's main adversary and a difficult crossing point between crypto companies and public capital markets. Under Gary Gensler, the SEC has taken legal action against a series of companies, including Coinbase and Binance, while stablecoin issuer Circle and Kraken face lengthy proceedings to complete their IPOs.

Although Donald Trump's about-face on crypto-currencies is a far cry from the disdain he expressed for digital assets five years ago, it's hardly surprising to see a politician embrace an industry whose leaders are willing to write checks for his campaign. Former US President Donald Trump raised $3 million in crypto-currencies over the last quarter, much of it in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), according to the Wall Street Journal. These include the Winklevoss twins (whose Gemini platform helps process donations) and Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell.

Block 3: Gainers & Losers

